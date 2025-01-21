Maryland Split Weekend in New Jersey

January 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







MIDDLETOWN, NJ- Following a sweep last weekend, the Maryland Black Bears travelled up to New Jersey to see if they could continue their winning ways. With both teams fighting to get a first round bye in the playoffs, it was a hard-fought weekend on both sides of the puck, but both teams get a win, as Maryland get two points on the weekend.

FRIDAY JANUARY 17th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (0) at New Jersey (2): The Black Bears offense started up early, trying to get an early jump as they did last weekend. However, with a couple of decent chances, Maryland couldn't find the back of the net. New Jersey created some chances- especially on their power play late in the frame- but Maryland's penalty killers were solid and kept the game scoreless after 20 minutes of play.

The second period yielded more of the same, with Maryland getting a dew power play chances in the middle and end of the period, but still had an issue in solving Austin McNicholas. Defensively, the Black Bears had a couple of breakdowns, but Benji Motew was able to come up big on many chances from New Jersey to keep the game scoreless through two periods of play.

In the third, Maryland had an early power play chance, but it ended disastrously. On a shot from the point, New Jersey blocked a point shot and sprung Owen Leahy on a shorthanded breakaway, who beat Motew to make it 1-0 New Jersey. The Black Bears continued to press against New Jersey to get the equalizer, but McNicholas wouldn't be beaten and stopped all 50 shots against. James Schneid would score an empty netter for the 2-0 New Jersey victory.

SATURDAY JANUARY 18th, 2025: BLACK BEARS (4) at New Jersey (3) OT: The animosity of Friday's game carried over to Saturday as Tyler Stern and Lachlan Haegar got into a tussle to kick the game off. Moments later, the Black Bears got their first power play of the night and connected, as Trey Hinton connected for his seventh of the year off a solid pass from Harrison Smith to make it 1-0 Maryland. However, New Jersey countered with Nikolai Meshkantsov ripping one from the slot to tie the game up. The Maryland offense would continue to press and would finally get the lead back as Kareem El-Bashir put home his 13th of the year after Trey Hinton had hit the post to make it 2-1 Maryland lead. A frantic penalty kill late in the period saw Sebastien Brockman made a big goal-line clearance to save a goal and keep it a 2-1 game as they went into the first intermission.

More hard play in the second that resulted with Lucas Marshall of New Jersey getting a five and game for boarding on Tanner Duncan. Duncan did return to the game. Maryland couldn't connect on the major power play. Midway through the frame, New Jersey got a power play with Ryan Friedman connecting for his 10th of the season. Maryland would get another power play minutes later and Tyler Stern would rocket a shot over the shoulder of Austin McNicholas to make it 3-2 Maryland. New Jersey would try to find the equalizer, but Benji Motew and the defense held their ground to round out the second period leaving Maryland with the lead.

Maryland continued to put the pressure on, but were unable to find the back of the net. It wasn't until the middle of the frame when New Jersey tied the game up when Blake Jones hammered home his second of the season on the power play to tie it up at three. While Maryland pressed offensively, they couldn't get the go-ahead goal and the game went into overtime, with both teams getting a point on the game.

In the overtime, Maryland thought they had a goal with Matthew Croxall's attempt, but on video review, the goal was called off. However, Harrison Smith drew a power play with under two minutes left in the overtime and with 16.7 seconds left- Smith scored his third of the year to give Maryland the full two points and a split on the weekend.

The Black Bears are on the road again next weekend as they travel to Northeast to take on the Generals. Catch all the action on NAHL TV or head to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery for the watch parties on Saturday and Sunday.

