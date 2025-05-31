Farewell from the Den: A Look at Their Next Chapter

May 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After bowing out of the East Division semi-finals for the 2024-2025 season, the Black Bears team begins to look forward to next fall, starting a new chapter at Piney Orchard or elsewhere. While many players will return to the team next season, many players will be aging out of the NAHL and will prepare for the next step of their hockey careers. Here are the players who will be moving on.

Sebastien Brockman, Defenseman: Brockman was a defenseman who could light up players on the ice in a big way. He could throw big hits, break up plays, and kill penalties. Along with being a shutdown defenseman, Brockman was able to produce offensively, recording 21 points in 98 regular season games over two seasons from 2023-2025, as well as a few games during the 2022-2023 season. He displayed this skill late in the season when Maryland used him as a forward, driving the net and using his big frame to generate scoring chances. He was a fan favorite for the Black Bears community as well, with a large impact both on and off the ice. Brockman will be joining his brother, former Black Bear forward Jacob Brockman, when he heads to the Aurora University Spartans' NCAA DIII hockey program next season.

Travis Bryson, Forward: Bryson was a mid-season acquisition by Maryland from the Oklahoma Warriors as the organization looked to bolster the offense with scoring depth. That goal was achieved with Bryson, who recorded six points in 12 games along with 21 shots. With both Maryland and Oklahoma, Bryson totaled 42 points in 48 games, with five of his 20 goals being game winners. Bryson did a great job of using his 6'3 size to his advantage, working hard against the boards to win battles and get into the gritty areas.

Kareem El-Bashir, Forward: Drafted 132nd overall in the 2022 NAHL draft by Maryland, the Team Maryland product went on to thrive with the Black Bears. El-Bashir showed improvement year after year, recording 33 goals (with a career high 16 his final season), 48 assists and 81 points in 163 games. By playing those 163 games for Maryland, he tied Dimitry Kebreau for the most games played in franchise history. El-Bashir gained a reputation as a playoff performer in his later seasons, with his two goals in game five propelling Maryland over Maine in the 2024 East Division Final, sparking the Black Bears' run to the franchise's first Robertson Cup Final appearance. This past postseason, he had two goals in four games, including the game-winning goal in a 2-0 game two win over the Maine Nordiques in the East Division semi-finals. He will be remembered as one of the more clutch Black Bears in franchise history, with his seven game-winning goals tied for the most by a single player in franchise history with Luke Mountain and Jérémi Tremblay. Next season, El-Bashir will be playing NCAA DI hockey for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Dylan Gordon, Defenseman: For two seasons, Gordon brought speed and offensive instinct to the Black Bears' defensive core. His ability to execute clean break outs and jump in on the rush was impressive and when he jumped in to contribute offensively, he delivered. In 104 regular season games, Gordon recorded 57 points. He shined in the postseason as well, contributing six points in 15 games over two seasons, including five points in 11 games during Maryland's run to the Robertson Cup Final in 2024. Next season, Gordon will join the reigning ACHA DI hockey champions in the fall, committing to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels.

Luke Janus, Forward: When you think of Luke Janus, it's hard not to think about his clutch 2024 playoff performance, where he recorded 11 points in 11 games, including one of Maryland's two goals in their Robertson Cup Final appearance against the Lone Star Brahmas. Additionally, in the regular season, he produced offense when the team needed him, registering 26 goals, 38 assists, and 64 points in 102 games, including a career high 15 goals and 34 points in just 44 games this past season.

Isac Nielsen, Forward: The Karlshamn, Sweden native may not have been here for a long time, but he was here for a good time. Nielsen was a driving force behind Maryland's offense this season, leading the team with 25 goals, tying Dimitry Kebreau for second most goals in a single season in Black Bears history. His other stat categories are also impressive, with his 26 assists tied for fourth most on the team and his 51 points third most on the team. During this past season, Nielsen put up 10 power play goals which broke single season and career records for most power play goals in Black Bears' history. In the playoffs, Nielsen didn't let the pressure get to him at all, scoring two goals, three assists, and five points, with his five points leading the team in that category.

Sebastian Speck, Forward: Speck was another mid-season acquisition for the Black Bears acquired in a separate trade from Oklahoma. He shined with both Maryland and Oklahoma, recording 56 points between the two teams, which led Maryland and had him ranked 25th in the league in points during the regular season. Speck was very productive with the Black Bears, recording seven goals and 23 points in only 25 games with Maryland with a +7 +/- rating. His speed and fast style of play helped propel the Black Bears to the second seed in the East Division.

Tyler Stern, Forward: Stern was another acquisition in a mid-season trade with the Philadelphia Rebels during the 2023-2024 season and made an instant impact. He was a locker room favorite who played a gritty role in helping Maryland to the franchise's first Robertson Cup Final appearance. This past season, Stern was named captain of the Black Bears and set single season career highs in goals (14), assists (22), and points (36). In 78 games over two seasons with Maryland, Stern recorded 19 goals, 35 assists, and 54 points, as well as eight points in 15 playoff games. The success has earned him a place on the Northern Michigan Wildcats' NCAA DI hockey team next season.

The Maryland Black Bears would like to thank all of these outstanding individuals for their time here in Maryland. Whether it was on the ice or in the community, their impact will always be felt as they leave a lasting impression with the Black Bears and the state of Maryland. Best of luck to you all!







North American Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2025

Farewell from the Den: A Look at Their Next Chapter - Maryland Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.