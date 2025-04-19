Bilic, Black Bears Shut Out Nordiques To Even Series

April 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears looked to bounce back Saturday night after dropping game one of their East Division Semi-Final series against the Maine Nordiques after Maine scored four goals in the third period to win 4-3. And in another hard-hitting affair, the Black Bears were able to use two late second period goals and numerous saves from Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic to even the series at 1-1 with a 2-0 game two win.

The goal scoring didn't start until late in the second period, when with 2:17 to go in the period, Black Bears forward Kareem El-Bashir snapped a shot five-hole from the slot on Maine goaltender Carter Richardson to make the score 1-0. With 46 seconds to go in the second frame, Maryland forward and captain Tyler Stern stole the puck and passed it to Black Bears forward Isac Nielsen, who beat Richardson five-hole on the breakaway for a 2-0 lead. In the third period, Bilic turned aside all 16 shots he saw from the Nordiques to cap off a 32 save shutout for a 2-0 win. Richardson stopped 28 saves in the loss.

Maryland and Maine take the ice next Friday, April 25th, at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Colisée in Lewiston, Maine, for game three. Game four will take place on Saturday, April 26th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, also from The Colisée. If necessary, a winner-takes-all game five will occur on Monday, April 28th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

