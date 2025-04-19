Playoff Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines (3) vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs (2)

April 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs will play game two of the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs tonight in Fairbanks.

The Wolverines took the victory in front of the Ice Dog's home crowd last night. Many Wolverines fans were in attendance, and even more will be there tonight supporting their team in their third Robertson Cup playoff appearance in four years.

If you are watching from Anchorage, head to Dave and Buster's for a Wolverines watch party or watch from home on nahltv.com and click the AWAY feed.

North American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

