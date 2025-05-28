2025-2026 Ticket Information Is Here

May 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







After an incredible first season in the Sullivan Arena, we have adjusted our seating to accommodate the overwhelming support we saw & provide the best experience for every patron.

The beer garden will remain 21+ general admission.

Patrons who held reserved season tickets during the 2024-2025 season will have from June 1st-June 14th to go into your Igniter account and re-purchase those seats. If you would like different seats, you may release your previous seats & purchase your desired one(s).

All seats will be available for purchase beginning June 15th.







