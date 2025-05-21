Romulus Riego de Dios Makes Division III Commitment to Amherst College

May 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







After spending nearly two seasons with Anchorage Wolverines, Romulus Riego de Dios has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey with Amherst College.

"We are excited for Romo and his next chapter of his hockey career," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "After acquiring him mid-season last year, he has been a staple in our line up."

Riego de Dios joined the Wolverines' roster in December of 2023 after playing 24 games for the Colorado Grit.

Since being rostered with the Wolverines, Riego de Dios played in 109 games, putting up 25 goals and 17 assists.

"He has a real knack around the net, scoring timely and big goals for the Wolverines," Walters said. "It's all of the little things he does that don't always show up the scoresheet. Winning faceoffs, being first over the boards for a penalty kill, being the first forward in on the forecheck, or first forward back on the back check."

Amherst College plays in New England Small College Athletic Association (NESCAC) and has won the NESCAC championship on three occasions: 2009, 2012 and 2015.

The Mammoths saw an 11-12-2 overall record and an 8-8-2 conference record through the 2024-2025 season.

"Romo brought a lot of intangibles to the line up and will be missed," Walters said. "Amherst College is getting an outstanding young man that will do great things for their program."

Amherst College has an acceptance rate of only 7%, allowing the Culver Academy graduate to not only excel in hockey, but education as well.







