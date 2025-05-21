Charlie Ashton Commits to University of Dubuque

May 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Warrior forward Charlie Ashton has committed to play NCAA DIII hockey at the University of Dubuque next year. The '04 Minnesota native played in 56 games for Oklahoma last season, netting 3 goals and assisting on 14 scores for 17 points. Congratulations, Charlie!







North American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

