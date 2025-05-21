Charlie Ashton Commits to University of Dubuque
May 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Warrior forward Charlie Ashton has committed to play NCAA DIII hockey at the University of Dubuque next year. The '04 Minnesota native played in 56 games for Oklahoma last season, netting 3 goals and assisting on 14 scores for 17 points. Congratulations, Charlie!
