Warriors Announce New Director of Player Personnel, Chris Cerrella

May 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are pleased to announce new Director of Player Personnel, Chris Cerrella.

Chris will work with players, scouting and coaching staffs to help develop and promote our players to college programs. While entering this new position, Chris will also continue as head coach and general manager of his current EHL team.

Chris played junior hockey in the USHL for the Waterloo Blackhawks before going onto Quinnipiac University, where he was (and still remains) the school's All-Time leading scorer with 205 NCAA points, as well as an All-American and a Quinnipiac Hall of Fame Inductee. After Quinnipiac, Chris played professional hockey and tallied 161 points in 176 games played. Since his playing career ended, he has been coaching for over 20 years at the college and junior levels amassing over 500 wins and placing more than 400 players into NCAA college hockey.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to work with the Warriors staff and look forward to continuing to build the strong Warriors hockey tradition in Oklahoma. Thank you to George Chalos for bringing me on board. I am excited to work with the head coach Mick Berge."







