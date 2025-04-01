Warriors Head to Amarillo for Season Series Finale

April 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Warriors are on the road in the Texas Panhandle for their final two games of the 2024-25 season this weekend. It's a bout with the Amarillo Wranglers, a team Oklahoma has seen 6 times already this season. Both teams season's will unfortunately come to an end after Saturday night's final buzzer, so while playoff spots are no longer ammo to fight for, bragging rights are certainly a nice second. It will be an uphill battle for Oklahoma, who are dealing with a heinous string of injuries that have decimated their roster numbers. It is yet to be determined who will make the trip for Oklahoma, but if last week was any indication, (a series in which the Warriors at one point only at 15 available skaters out of the typical 19 plus scratches), the Warriors will once again need every ounce of strength from their healthy group.

WEEKEND RECAP:

Speaking of this "healthy group" however, it would be a crime to not mention last week's series in Shreveport. Friday and Saturday night, the Warriors took on the #2/3 team in the South division, and top-10 in the league, Shreveport Mudbugs, and absolutely gave them fits. In one of the toughest environments in the North American Hockey League, and with multiple key players out with injuries, the Warriors not only held leads in both games, but took this very talented Shreveport team to OT both nights. Well-timed defense, beautiful offensive opportunities, and an absolute brick wall named Billy Stuski in-between the pipes gave Warriors fans something to be beyond proud about. Some key statistics from this weekend: Billy Stuski - 95 saves on 100 shots, Riley Fast - 2 Goals, Ben Likness - 1 Goal.

SEASON OVERVIEW:

While Oklahoma will unfortunately not be making the playoffs this season, there is plenty good for Oklahoma Hockey Fans to both look back on and forward to coming up. Looking back, Hockey has only continued to grow here in our wonderful state. The last 3 months have seen the Blazers Ice Centre sell out of seating at 75% of the games, billboards on major interstates around Oklahoma City now promote Warrior Hockey, and despite a tough season, fan engagement has never been higher. This season began with just six returning players for Oklahoma, a rather unprecedented number for a team who has been in the league for multiple years. After several trades throughout the year, that number dwindled to just one. However now, just 7 months after the puck dropped on the 24-25 season, there is a new group of rising stars donning Warriors' sweaters. While Oklahoma will be sadly losing 6 players due to NAHL age-out restrictions, there will hopefully be 19 familiar faces, with copious amounts of NAHL experience, returning to the Blazers Ice Centre sheet next year. On top of that, via those aforementioned trades, Head Coach/GM Nate Weossner has set this team up for success obtaining various assets for the coming years. There is much to be excited about for the future of Oklahoma Hockey.

Some additional Season Stats:

17 First Time NAHL Goal Scorers,

1st NAHL Shutout (Stuski),

2 - 100 NAHL Games Played (Fleming/Henry)

