Wranglers Fall to Jackalopes 4-2 in Final Road Game of the Season

April 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa, TX - The Odessa Jackalopes defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 4-2 on Saturday night at Ector County Coliseum. With the loss, the Wranglers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Wranglers and the Jackalopes met for the final game of a three game set at Ector County Coliseum on Saturday. The Wranglers wrapped up a five game road trip and their road schedule, with the final weekend of the season being at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Amarillo once again started a different goaltender than the previous night, as Charles-Antoine Girard got the nod having alternated starts with Matt Schoephoerster for the last 12 games. Odessa opted to play Aries Carangi for the second straight night, after he stopped 27/30 and 3/3 in the shootout on Friday.

For the third time on the weekend and for the fifth straight game, the Wranglers scored first. Mason Lupo opened the scoring with his 5th of the season and 2nd as a Wrangler 8:32 into the first period on a one timer from the slot after Jacob Miller located him there from below the goal line. Miller and Morley Phillips assisted on Lupo's goal to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Odessa thought they scored 3:27 after Lupo's goal with a score from Christian Tavare, but after video review the goal was waived off and it remained a 1-0 Wranglers lead. Odessa did tie the game before the period's end, as the Jackalopes were able to cash in on a rare 4 on 3 power play with a tip in goal from James Richman with 2:10 left in the first period. Richman's 9th goal of the season was assisted by David Hamr and Kowin Belsterling, and was the first power play goal scored all weekend. Through 20 minutes of play, the Wranglers and the Jackalopes were tied at 1-1, with the Jackalopes leading the shot count 16-12.

Odessa broke through in the second period, scoring twice more to take a 3-1 lead. They did it in quick succession toward the end of the period, starting with Kowin Belsterling firing in a power play goal from the right circle with 5:36 to go in the period to give Odessa a 2-1 lead, assisted by David Hamr. The Jackalopes scored again 1:59 later off of a chip and chase play to Jeremy Jacobs in the slot to take a 3-1 lead with 3:35 left in the period. Jacobs' 14th goal of the year was assisted by Caden Ghiossi and Nicholas Arrington. The Wranglers made some noise to make it a one goal game heading into the intermission, as Noah Ribeiro swept the puck to Trevor O'Donohue in the slot for a nifty backhand score to make it 3-2 with 2:13 left in the middle frame. Through two periods, the Jackalopes had outshot the Wranglers 35-17.

Only one more goal was scored in the game, and it came from Christian Tavare 50 seconds into the third period. Tavare's 14th goal of the season gave Odessa a 4-2 lead which they were able to hold for the remainder of the night for the victory. Amarillo went 0/5 on the power play and 4/6 on the penalty kill, as Girard stopped 39/43 shots faced. Carangi stopped 21/23 for the Jackalopes. With the loss, the Wranglers finish the 2024-25 season having gone 11-16-1-2 on the road, and are now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Wranglers return home to face the Oklahoma Warriors on Friday and Saturday, and will wrap up the 2024-25 season with a 6 PM matchup with the Colorado Grit on Sunday. Make sure you're following the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and promos.

