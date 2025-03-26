Brahmas Tender Jackson Vaites
March 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release
As the regular season comes to a close, the Brahmas have been working hard to ensure a solid roster for the 2025-2026 season.
Introducing Brahmaland's newest tender signee, Jackson Vaites. Hailing from Mullica Hill, NJ, Vaites is a 2007 Forward who will be joining us after a solid career with Mount St. Charles U18, as well as a stint with the Philadelphia Rebels.
Welcome to Brahmaland, Jackson!
