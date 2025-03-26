Brahmas Tender Jackson Vaites

March 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







As the regular season comes to a close, the Brahmas have been working hard to ensure a solid roster for the 2025-2026 season.

Introducing Brahmaland's newest tender signee, Jackson Vaites. Hailing from Mullica Hill, NJ, Vaites is a 2007 Forward who will be joining us after a solid career with Mount St. Charles U18, as well as a stint with the Philadelphia Rebels.

Welcome to Brahmaland, Jackson!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.