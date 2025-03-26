Cade Moxham, Forward and Assistant Captain for the Aberdeen Wings, Announces Commitment to Play Division I Hockey at the Air Force Academy

March 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Assistant Captain, Cade Moxham, has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey, and attend the Air Force Academy!

Moxham is a 6'2 left-shot forward that plays both Center and Left Wing from Bakersfield, California. He was drafted by the Wings for the 2024-25 season, and previously played with the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL. So far this season, Moxham has appeared in 50 games scoring 19 goals, 24 assists, for 43 total points. Cade even made the trip to Michigan to play in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in February.

"Cade has made a statement this season with his Leadership on and off the ice" says Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer. "He is a relentless competitor that will be a perfect fit for the Air Force Academy."

"I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at the Air Force Academy," says Moxham. "I am grateful for the chance to continue my hockey career, while also pursuing an education, and serving this country. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has helped me along the way."

Moxham will be joining former Wings players Owen Dubois and Clayton Cosentino, who were both part of the Leadership Groups during their time in Aberdeen. The Air Force Academy this season had a 16-21-3 overall record under Head Coach Frank Serratore and Assistant Coaches Andy Berg, Joe Doule, Josh Holmstrom, and Steve Jennings, who is also a familiar name in the Aberdeen Wings organization.

