Wranglers Announce Grow the Game Day on April 6th

March 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - As the regular season comes to a close, the Wranglers have announced that the promotion for the final game of the regular season on Sunday, April 6th is "Grow the Game Day." To show our appreciation and continue to grow the game in our amazing community, we are hosting a FREE TICKET GAME for this final regular season home game.

If you are planning on attending the game, here's what you need to know:

When and where is the game?

The game will feature the Amarillo Wranglers hosting the Colorado Grit on the final day of the regular season at the Amarillo Civic Center. This will be your last chance to see the Wranglers in action until the 2025-26 season in the fall! Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 6th.

How do I claim my free ticket?

One free ticket per person will be available to the General Public on Sunday, April 6th from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or until the game is sold out, at the Amarillo Civic Center Box Office. Each person intending on receiving a ticket must be present at the Box Office to claim a free ticket. Tickets are first come first serve. Once the game is sold out, no more tickets will be available to claim.

If you have any further questions, email brandi@amarillohockey.com.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday for the regular season finale!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.