Weekend Preview 3/27-3/29

March 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves will close out the regular season with a three-game series against the Colorado Grit, March 27, 28 and 29. The Grit have won six of the nine matchups so far this season against the Ice Wolves. The Ice Wolves have clinched a playoff spot last weekend and are looking to clinch home ice advantage in the quarterfinal series in the South Division, while Colorado will be looking to hold their sixth-place spot and clinch a spot as well for the first time in its franchise history. Ethan Hull leads the Ice Wolves in points with 40 and is tied for the lead in assists with Toivo Laaksonen with 27. Andy Earl has the team lead in goals with 23 and is the only 20 goals scorer for New Mexico. George Poirier leads the Colorado Grit in goals (20) and points (39) while William Johnson leads the team with 21 assists. All three games will start at 6:30pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV.

