Alexander Aleslöv Named Alternate Captain

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers have announced that forward Alexander Aleslöv has been named an Alternate Captain for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Aleslöv, 21, is having a career year in Amarillo after spending his youth and prior playing career in his home country of Sweden. In 51 games with the Wranglers, Aleslöv has scored 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points and a +2 rating. Alex is coming off of a massive weekend in Colorado where he scored 3 goals and 1 assist in two games vs the Grit. He is tied for the team lead in multi-point games with 4, and multi-goal games with 2. The Swedish forward has also been clutch for the Wranglers in close games with three game winning goals, tying him with Cole Saterdalen for the team lead. Aleslöv also leads the team in power play assists with 4.

Aleslöv joins the Wranglers leadership core led by Captain Morley Phillips along with Alternate Captain Will Welburn. Aleslöv will wear an "A" on his Wranglers jersey for the first time on Thursday as the Wranglers head to Odessa for a massive tilt with the Jackalopes at 7:15 PM. Fans can watch that game live on NATV or listen in on the Wranglers YouTube channel.

