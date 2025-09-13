Bugs Stymied by Warriors in Season Opener

Published on September 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-1) got off to a rough start and fell 4-0 to the Oklahoma Warriors to open up the 2025-2026 regular season at the Blazers Ice Centre Friday night.

OKW jumped out to a 2-0 lead w/ both goals scored by Ben Likness at 12:31 and 15:28 of the opening period respectively to put the Bugs in an early hole.

After a scoreless second period, the Warriors added a pair of goals, one from Brendan Schooley in the opening minute of the third and Dominik Kiss in the last minute of the third to close out a 4-0 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night from the Blazers Ice Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 P.M.







