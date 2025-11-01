Ehrhard's Two Goals, Hodges' 53 Stops Lifts Bugs to One Point in OT Setback to Jacks

Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-8-4) got a pair of goals from Duke Ehrhard and a 53-save performance from Tyler Hodges to propel their team to a point in a 3-2 OT setback against the Odessa Jackalopes at the Ector County Coliseum Friday night.

The game was tied 2-2 in OT and just 48 seconds in OT it was Jeremy Jacobs scoring the GW goal to move the Jacks to a 3-2 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs and Jacks will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. from Ector County Coliseum.







