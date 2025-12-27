Gerhard Nets a Pair, Bugs Break Drought

Published on December 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







On the back of a pair of Grayson Gerhard goals, the Shreveport Mudbugs (13-11-3-3) defeated Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday night.

After a solid number of chances for both teams, Grayson Gerhard broke the ice, netting his third goal since joining the Bugs to open up the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the 1st period. Ty Easton picked up his 3rd assist. The back-and-forth battle continued into the 2nd, when Gerhard found the back of the net for the second time after a pass from Jeremiah Roberts to make it 2-0 in the final minute of the 2nd period. Midway through the 3rd period, Jason Simons added a tally, his 2nd of the season, with Berndt and Diiulio earning the helpers. Tyler Hodges stopped all 21 shots, lifting the Mudbugs to the 3-0 victory.

The Mudbugs and Warriors conclude their season series tomorrow night on Fire and Ice Night. Puck drop scheduled for 7:11pm from George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.