Gerhard Nets a Pair, Bugs Break Drought
Published on December 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
On the back of a pair of Grayson Gerhard goals, the Shreveport Mudbugs (13-11-3-3) defeated Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday night.
After a solid number of chances for both teams, Grayson Gerhard broke the ice, netting his third goal since joining the Bugs to open up the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the 1st period. Ty Easton picked up his 3rd assist. The back-and-forth battle continued into the 2nd, when Gerhard found the back of the net for the second time after a pass from Jeremiah Roberts to make it 2-0 in the final minute of the 2nd period. Midway through the 3rd period, Jason Simons added a tally, his 2nd of the season, with Berndt and Diiulio earning the helpers. Tyler Hodges stopped all 21 shots, lifting the Mudbugs to the 3-0 victory.
The Mudbugs and Warriors conclude their season series tomorrow night on Fire and Ice Night. Puck drop scheduled for 7:11pm from George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.
North American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025
- Ice Wolves Triumph Over Jackalopes, 5-3 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Gerhard Nets a Pair, Bugs Break Drought - Shreveport Mudbugs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.