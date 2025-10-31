Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears
Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines hit the road to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears for the first time this season.
The Wolverines look to build momentum after splitting their weekend against Chippewa, while Kenai looks to bounce back after being swept by Fairbanks.
Puck drops at 7:30 PM at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
