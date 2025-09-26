IceRays Late Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss against Windigo

Published on September 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BLAINE, MN - The Corpus Christi IceRays (2-2-0) came up just short on Thursday afternoon, falling by a final score of 2-1 to the Wisconsin Windigo (3-2-1) on day 2 of the NAHL Showcase. Despite a strong finish, the IceRays couldn't find the equalizer, dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Both teams came out fast, trading chances early, but goalies Xander Miceli (IceRays) and Max Kogler (Windigo) stood tall. An early penalty by Corpus Christi gave Wisconsin some momentum, but the IceRays' penalty kill and Miceli kept the game scoreless through the first 20 minutes. Corpus was outshot in the opening frame leading to them being outshot for the fourth consecutive game.

In the second period, the IceRays found their breakthrough. A slick give-and-go between Grayson Gerhard and defenseman Nick Evans led to Evans firing home his first career NAHL goal, giving Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived - just over a minute later, Windigo forward Teddy Richardson tied it up. The turning point came midway through the period. After an IceRays penalty, Wisconsin was awarded a penalty shot during the man-advantage that Riley Joslin rang off the post. Still, the Windigo capitalized minutes later, on a power play, with Ronnie Hill netting his second goal of the week to give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead after two.

In the 3 rd period, the IceRays had multiple opportunities to tie it up, earning four power plays in the final frame. Despite sustained pressure which included a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minutes, the Windigo defense and goaltender Kogler held firm and slammed the door on Corpus Christi. The IceRays finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play as Wisconsin held on for a 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The IceRays wrap up their showcase schedule tomorrow morning with a 9:00 AM puck drop against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Catch the action live on NAHLTV or tune in to Retro Radio CC, with pregame coverage starting at 8:45 AM.

UP NEXT AT HOME

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center to host the Odessa Jackalopes on October 3rd and 4th. Both games start at 7:05 PM CT and can either be watched on NAHLTV or listened to on Retro Radio CC.

Tickets start at just $5 and are available now at goicerays.com or via Ticketmaster.







