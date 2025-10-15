IceRays Vlad Bryzgalov Named NAHL South Division 3rd Star After 51-Save Showcase

Published on October 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov has been named the South Division's 3rd Star of the Week following his stellar 51-save performance in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs.

"I felt great. Everything felt right during the game and bounces were going my way said Bryzgalov. As Jameis Winston said, the horse was prepared for battle. Losing just wasn't an option so I was doing all I could to keep us in it and win. That extra point is huge and we're in a position already that every game matters. Hopefully, we can build off this and keep the wins coming."

The second-year netminder set a new career high with 51 saves on 53 shots, including four crucial stops in overtime. Bryzgalov sealed the win in the shootout, turning aside three of Shreveport's five attempts. Through four starts this season, he holds a 3-1-0 record with a .905 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average.

"Vlad was locked in from the drop of the puck," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "He gave us a chance to win every minute of that game and came up huge in some key moments. This honor is well deserved, and we're excited to see him continue to grow in our crease."

Bryzgalov and the IceRays return to action this weekend at the Hilliard Center for a two-game series against the El Paso Rhinos on October 17 th & 18 th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Catch the action live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC app on your favorite smart device!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.

POST GAME SKATE

The IceRays are happy to announce the return of the fan favorite Post Game Skate presented by RFTC following the conclusion of Saturday's game against the Rhinos. Post Game Skate's this season are FREE and available to all ages. In order to participate, fans must register at a table located in the concourse of the arena.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.