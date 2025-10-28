IceRays Vlad Bryzgalov Named NAHL South Division 1st Star

October 28, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov has been named the South Division's 1st Star of the Week following his spectacular performance leading the IceRays to a sweep of the Shreveport Mudbugs.

"I'm very proud to get the first star of the week. Huge thanks to my teammates, they battled and played incredibly defensively and came up big in the moments we needed, said Bryzgalov. I'm really proud of the group and I just hope to make my family and everyone proud."

The Haddonfield, New Jersey native made consecutive starts for the first time this season, allowing just two goals against the Mudbugs. Bryzgalov turned aside 47 of 49 shots over the weekend, backstopping the IceRays to a 2-1 regulation win on Friday before capping the series with a 2-1 shootout victory on Saturday in front of a season-high crowd at the Hilliard Center. With the pair of wins, Bryzgalov improved his record to 4-2-0 on the season through seven starts, posting a 2.62 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He also remains perfect in shootouts at 3-0, stopping 9 of 14 attempts faced this season.

"I couldn't be happier for him," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "He's been locked in all week, giving us a chance to win every night. The way he battled, especially in those tight third periods, really set the tone for our group. This recognition is well-deserved, and I think it's just the beginning for him."

Bryzgalov and the IceRays have a week to rest before kicking off a seven-game road trip in El Paso on November 7 & 8. Corpus Christi makes their first trip to the El Paso County Events Center with puck scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT both nights. Catch the action live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC app on your favorite smart device!

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center over Thanksgiving weekend for a matchup against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on November 28th and 29th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights in a crucial South Division series.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center over Thanksgiving weekend for a matchup against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on November 28th and 29th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights in a crucial South Division series.







