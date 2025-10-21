Black Bears Silence Rebels for Eighth Straight Win

Published on October 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After another weekend sweep that saw Maryland take two games from the Johnstown Tomahawks to increase its division lead to five points, the Black Bears took the ice for a rare midday game against the Philadelphia Rebels. Maryland entered the game on a seven game win streak, tying a franchise record, while Philadelphia had lost the previous five games. In a tough, hard-hitting contest, the Black Bears were able to come away with a win over the Rebels, shutting them out 2-0.

Maryland started the scoring in the first period on a pretty passing play. Forward Logan Dueling kept the puck in the zone along the near boards and threw it behind the net for forward Tanner Duncan. Duncan then hit forward Brady Anes in front of the net with a no-look backhand pass, and Anes ripped a shot to the far side to make it 1-0. The score remained that way until the third period, when Black Bears' defenseman Sam Osei found forward Harrison Smith in the high slot, who ripped a shot through the screen that beat Philadelphia goaltender Ilja Nikitins on the glove side for a 2-0 lead. Smith set a franchise record with the goal for the longest point streak with 11. Maryland goaltender Dom Gatto made 10 saves as the Black Bears held on to beat the Rebels 2-0. Nikitins made 31 saves in the losing effort. The win marks the Black Bears' eighth straight win, the longest win streak in franchise history.

Maryland won't have much downtime, as they get back on the ice on Friday, October 24th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET game with the Johnstown Tomahawks. All games can be streamed on NATV.







