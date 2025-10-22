6-Point Weekend Launches Lynch to Star of Week

For the Minnesota Wilderness, winning has been a cinch since the return of Jakeb Lynch.

The 2nd year forward returned to the squad in time for the beginning of its Alaska trip and has not been on the ice for a loss yet. The Wilderness are 8-0 since Sept. 27 and seven of those victories have been with Lynch in the lineup.

In his 7 games this season, Lynch has 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points. He generated six of those points last weekend vs. the Chippewa Steel and that performance has earned the Bauer Hockey Midwest Division 1st Star of the Week.

The Wilderness have now claimed the last two Midwest first star of the week honors and three this season. Noah Dziver took the award for the week ending Oct. 12, and Talan Blanck won for week 1 of the season on Sept. 14.

This is the second time Lynch was named first star of the week in his junior hockey career. His initial first star performance came last season, on Dec. 9, 2024, after a 7-point weekend at the Janesville Jets.

Minnesota continues a 6-game home stand this weekend as it entertains the Wisconsin Windigo in a 2-game series Oct. 24-25.







