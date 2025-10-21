Ice Wolves Return Home this Weekend to Battle First Place Lone Star Brahmas

New Mexico Ice Wolves forward Jake Kasay

-The NAHL New Mexico Ice Wolves© return home to Albuquerque this weekend hosting South Division leader and rival Lone Star Brahmas at Outpost Ice Arenas.

-Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25 games start at 6:30pm MT.

- Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

-The NAHL NM Ice Wolves currently sit second in the South Division with a 7-2-0-1 record for their 2025-26 season. Team highlights for download here: NM Ice Wolves Highlights

Outpost Ice Arenas fan events this weekend:

Friday, October 24 at 6:30pm MT

-'80s night with a fun fashion show and a prize for the best outfit while all night long Outpost Ice Arenas DJ plays memorable hits from the '80s.

Saturday, October 25 at 6:30pm MT

-"Think Pink" ribbon giveaway by ZTA sorority to raise awareness for breast cancer.

-Dedication to Petr Philippov who arrived in Albuquerque from Ukraine for the inaugural NM Ice Wolves season in 2019. With the war on Ukraine taking place, Petr stayed in the U.S. since starting college but now his student visa is expiring. During his extended stay in the U.S., Petr has called Albuquerque home where he has volunteered his time, energy and expertise to help grow the game of hockey in New Mexico. He has been instrumental in helping Coach Ben Danford with the organization's summer camps and clinics, helping NAHL and NA3HL coaches and taking a personal interest in helping many kids fall in love with ice hockey sport and learn the skills needed to play the game. Petr eventually went to Gustavus Adolphus College where he played NCAA Division III hockey and earned a degree in business, graduating in the spring of 2025.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team

