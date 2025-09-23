Rhinos & Jackalopes Split Series

Friday: Odessa Jackalopes 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - We bid a fair welcome to the Odessa Jackalopes this weekend as the Rhinos host the first of two games here in the beautiful Sun City. Kamden Kaiser gets the first goal for the Rhinos this evening scoring at just under four minutes in to the first period. Ethan Woolcott doubles the score to make it 2-0 just a few minutes later. El Paso defense holds steadfast in the latter half of the period preventing any Jackalopes points by the time the buzzer sounded on the first period. The Jackalopes return to the ice for the second period filled with a vengeance to cut the Rhino lead in half with just eight minutes to go in the second. Unfortunately this period would ultimately be uneventful and we'd close out the second period with Rhinos leading 2-1. As the puck drops on the third period both teams kick it in to high gear and sparks start to fly. Rhinos snag a penalty and give the Jackalopes the opportunity for a powerplay which is instantly seized, tying up the game at 2-2. With more players dropping Rhinos are now at a player advantage and secure their own power play goal awarded to Angelo Protopapas, taking back the lead. With one final goal by the Jackalopes' Nicholas Puricelli we're tied at 3-3, sending us into overtime. OT is a cutthroat back-and-forth, and with no goals being scored we're thrust into shootouts, where the Jackalopes took Game 1 in the final moments. Rhinos would fall 4-3 to the Jackalopes for the first game, but we've still got one more tomorrow!

Saturday: Odessa Jackalopes 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - Rhinos & Jackalopes are back on the ice for Game #2 tonight after last nights' shootout upset. Rhinos take the initiative by being the first on the board this period with Ian Kastamo tallying up the first point. Odessa follows right behind after just a minute and ties it up at 1-1 with 13 minutes to go in the first period. Headed in to the second the Jackalopes set the pace even higher and manage to take the lead, aiming to secure some leeway for their defense. Odessa leads 2-1 headed in to the third period, but Rhinos are determined to bring it back bring the score to another tie, this time at 3-3, sending us into yet another overtime. With their final push the Rhinos take one last jab at the Jackalopes' defense and pierce through as Chase Nyitray steals the game-winning goal. Rhinos split the series with the Jackalopes 3-2 tonight in the final game of the weekend.







