Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs on the Road

Published on September 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Friday: It was an emotional return to Shreveport, Louisiana for the Wranglers for more than one reason, but the main reason was a reunion between Wranglers Head Coach Michael and Mudbugs Head Coach Jason Campbell. Michael Hill served as Jason Campbell's assistant coach for three seasons before taking over in Amarillo. Friday's start was anything but ideal as the Wranglers were staring down a 2-0 deficit heading into the locker room for the 1st intermission. Ty Izadi would get the scoring started for the Wranglers with 5:38 left in the 2nd. Izadi was assisted by Ian Bours, and Hayden Hedquist. Shortly after that, Jayden Shirk in his first game he featured in this season, would find twine to tie it up at 2-2 while scoring his first NAHL goal! Shirk would be assisted by Jacob Miller and Ethan Ogle. Heading into the third, strong goal tending in the 2nd from Wranglers goalie Trenton Peterson would give life, and a platform to fully turn this game around. With 12:46 left in the 3rd, Aaron Bleier would slot home his first NAHL goal to give the Wranglers a 3-2 lead! Bleier was assisted by Noah Ribeiro, and Padraic Whited. Just moments later with 11:15 left in the game, Daniel Rassega would find the game-winning goal. Rassega would be assisted by Alfons Jentler, and Yury Karatai. The Mudbugs would eventually find a 3rd goal after pulling their goalie for an extra skater, but the Wranglers would prevail to pick up the 4-3 win. Trenton Peterson would collect his first NAHL win while posting 28 saves on 31 shots.

Saturday: It would be a dominant display on both sides of the ice from the Wranglers. Coming out of a media timeout, Hayden Hedquist and Yury Karatai would combine to feed Jacob Miller from the blue line, as Jacob Miller would redirect the puck into the back of the net. Moments later with 7:01 left in the 1st, Ty Izadi would steer one into the back of the net while being assisted by Mason Lupo and Ian Bours on the powerplay. The Mudbugs would find their lone goal with 1:24 left in the 1st on the powerplay. The 2nd period would be a back and forth with neither side being able to gain anything on the scoreboard other than some shots. With time winding down in the 3rd period, the Mudbugs would pull their goalie in search of a 2-2 score line, but all the Mudbugs would find is 2 empty net goals proving too much to handle as the Wranglers would pick up a 4-1 win. Trenton Peterson would make 32 saves on 33 shots for his 2nd win this season. The sweep over the Mudbugs would nestle them in 2nd place in the South Division Standings. The Wranglers are currently 3-2 after 5 games played, and now turn their attention to the NAHL Showcase where they will take to the ice against three teams in three days. The Wranglers will play the Chippewa Steel, Rochester Jr. Americans, and North Iowa Bulls







