Hat Tricks Open '25 - '26 Season at Home against Tomahawks

The Danbury Hat Tricks will open their 2025-26 season at home this Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 at the Danbury Ice Arena with both games beginning at 7:00PM. It will be the Rabbits first of two consecutive home game weekends (next weekend against Rochester) to begin the season before they leave for the NAHL's Showcase at the end of September.

All fans will receive a free magnetic schedule compliments of Matteo's Multicultural Market (while supplies last). Friday is $2 hot dog night while Saturday is $2 draft night.

Tomahawks and Hat Tricks Overview

Last season the teams faced each other six times (like they will this season) with the Tomahawks winning four of them. In all, Johnstown outscored the Rabbits 18 to 16 in the six games.

Tomahawks overview

Last year the Tomahawks overcame a very slow start to finish in fifth place in the East Division with a 31-23-3-2 record for 67 points. They swept the New Jersey Titans in the Division's play-in series taking both games on the road to advance to the division's semi-finals where they lost in five games to the eventual East Division champion Rochester Jr. Americans. Adam Houli, long time owner and head coach of the New Jersey 87's of the Eastern Hockey League, is now the team's new head coach.

Hat Tricks Overview

The Hat Tricks finished in eight last season posting a 23-33-3-0 record for 49 points. It was the most regular season wins in the Rabbits five-year franchise history.

The Tricks have ten returners from last season (those who played at least one game last year): Brendan Boring, Gavin O'Hara, Ryan Lukko, Joey Anderson, Kai Elkie, Nick Peragine, Luke Brassil, Austin Michaud, Ben Dempster and CJ D'Agastino.







