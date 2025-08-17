2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule Announced

Published on August 17, 2025

The Hat Tricks will be playing two away games this pre-season. The first game the Tricks will travel to the Tri-Town Ice Arena to take on the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on August 30.

The second game the Tricks will travel to the Hollydell Ice Arena to take on the Philadelphia Rebels on September 6.







