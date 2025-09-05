Pre-Season Tests on Tap this Weekend for NAHL and NA3HL Wilderness

Published on September 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







For the fifth straight season, Minnesota's northern-most and southern-most NAHL teams will tangle in a pre-season series set for this weekend.

The Minnesota Wilderness, representing the North, will visit the Austin Bruins, representing the South for a Friday night contest, and the teams will switch venues for a game in Cloquet on Saturday night.

Friday's game at Austin's Riverside Arena is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Puck drop for the Saturday night rematch at Northwoods Credit Union Arena will be 7:15 p.m.

As an added bonus, fans in the North will get a doubleheader of hockey on Saturday as the Wilderness NA3HL squad take on the Rochester Grizzlies at Cloquet's Northwoods Credit Union Arena for a pre-season affair set for 4 p.m.

The NA3 Wilderness and Grizzlies will kick off the weekend in the South Friday, with game 1 of the series at the Rochester Recreation Center at 7:05 p.m.

All games this weekend can be seen on NAHLTV.com.

Both Wilderness teams open their regular seasons next weekend. The NAHL squad takes on the Springfield Jr. Blues in a series in Cloquet on Sept. 12 and 13. The NA3HL team will visit Mason City, IA, for a series vs. the Mason City Toros, also on the 12th and 13th.

The home-opener for the NA3 team will be Oct. 10 at the Eveleth Hippodrome vs. the Granite City Lumberjacks.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.