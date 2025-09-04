Two Intersquad Games to Kick off Season

Pre-season is among us! Get the first look at this year's Anchorage Wolverines during this weekend's two intersquad games.

Entrance is free for both games, concessions and bars will be open for purchase.

The main entrance will be the only door open. Tickets are not needed, just show up and walk in!

Friday, doors open at 6:00pm and puck drops at 7:00pm. Saturday we are starting early with a 2:00pm puck drop, doors will open at 1:00pm.

All seating will be general admission for the two games.







