Wings Grab Another Pre Season Sweep Ahead of Regular Season Action

(Friday, Sept. 12 - St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud, MN) Friday's game would start with St. Cloud outshooting the Wings throughout the first half of the period, until the Wings would get a Power Play chance halfway through the period. The Wings would get a couple good scoring chances, but would not be able to find the back of the net. After, the Wings would find themselves on the Kill, and even on a 5 on 3 kill, but the Norsemen would not be able to get a scoring chance off that either. As time was winding down on the clock, it would be the Norsemen's Vinny Hart who would strike first, and the score would be 1-0 with St. Cloud in the lead as both teams would head to the locker room to end the first period.

The second period would start with Jibber Kuhl getting the Wings on the board less than a minute into the action. This goal was assisted by Easton Edwards and Zan Spari-Leban. Throughout the period as well, it would also see a lot more penalties than the first. Just after the Wings would tie the score, the Norsemen would reclaim their lead when Bronson Hunt would find the back of the net. After the goal however, it would be only Norsemen players who would find themselves in the box, and would set the Wings up on multiple Power Play attempts. At the 4:09 mark, Matthew Martin would get a Power Play goal for the Wings, assisted by Jibber Kuhl, and the score would be tied once again as the teams would leave the ice before the third period.

During the third period, both teams would come out strong, and would put up about an even number of shots on goal. But, it would seem like the Wings would sit in the box more than the Norsemen. But, there would be no additional scoring in the third. And, since the score was tied, they would go into an overtime period.

At the 2:16 mark of the overtime period, William Esterbrooks of the Norsemen would get a slashing penalty, and would set the Wings up on the Power Play. At the 1:33 mark, Cooper Anderson would score the Power Play Game-Winning-Goal, and the Wings would come home with the Win Friday night. This goal was assisted by Jibber Kuhl.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings 35 of 37 shots on goal, and ended the night with a 0.946 SV%.

(Saturday, Sept. 13 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Saturday's game would be just as tight as Friday's, but the Wings would be a bit more physical than the night before, and would be able to keep a lead on the Norsemen.

Right away to start the period, both teams would go 4 on 4 when a player from each team would get sent to the box for Unsportsmanlike Conduct. After both sides went full strength, it would be the Norsemen shortly after that would find themselves on the Kill, setting the

Wings up for the first Power Play of the night. At the 11:17 mark, Anthony Ciaramitaro for the Wings would score a Power Play goal, assisted by Jack McDonough and Jonathan Doucette. The Norsemen would get a couple good scoring chances after, but the Wings would have the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The second period would see all Aberdeen penalties. However, Aberdeen would get a few good short-handed chances as well. In between penalties, Matthew Martin would score, extending Aberdeen's lead, and on his Birthday. This goal would be assisted by Briggs Orr, and Caden Hegarty. After, the Norsemen would find themselves on the Power Play, and would be able to get one by the Goaltender. The score would be 2-1 with the Wings still in the lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third period, the fans in the Odde Ice Center got to see a lot of physicality on both sides. There were fights which caused game ejections and major penalties. But no additional scoring would come of Power Plays. As time was counting down on the clock, St. Cloud would attempt to pull their goaltender, but they would not be able to get another one to find the back of the Aberdeen net. The Wings would come away with a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

Willum Braun was in net, stopping 34 of 35 shots, and ended the night with a 0.971 SV%.

Now, the Aberdeen Wings look ahead at their Regular Season Opener Friday, September 19th VS the Watertown Shamrocks at the Odde Ice Center! You can buy your tickets now at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or they can be purchased at the door at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office when doors open at 5:30!

