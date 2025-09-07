Aberdeen Wings Sweep Watertown Shamrocks in Preseason Match Up

Published on September 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

(Friday, September 5th - Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Watertown, SD) The Wings would start hard on the puck Friday night, but Watertown would start to outshoot the Wings. Both goaltenders would look strong in net until the 13:28 mark in the first when Aberdeen's Easton Edwards would score, assisted by Finn Safir. There would be no penalties in the first period, and no other scoring, so the Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the locker room at the end of the first period.

As both teams started the second period, it wouldn't be long before the Shamrocks would get on the board. At the 18:30 mark, Junior Podein would be the one to score for them and both teams would be tied. Watertown would stay hard in their offensive zone, but the Wings would still get a few really good chances. Then, at the 12:58 mark, Watertown's Jake Pietila would score, giving Watertown their first lead of the game. Shortly after, we would see the first scrum of the preseason. We would see Major penalties between Wings Taven James and Shamrocks Tommy Enrietto with additional penalties going to Tanner George for the Shamrocks and a double minor going to Charlie Burchfield of the Wings. The Shamrocks would go on the Power Play, but no additional scoring would happen in the second, and Watertown would have a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Throughout the first two periods, the Shamrocks were outshooting the Wings, but the Wings seemed to gain some momentum throughout the third period. At the 18:36 mark, Brody Dustin for Aberdeen would tie the game and the goal would be assisted by Torran Origitano. The Wings would stay hard in their offensive zone, and the work would pay off as at the 11:31 mark Finn Safir would score with assists coming from Easton Edwards and Gavin Reed. However, not even a minute later, Watertown would tie the game again when Tanner George would score. The period would end with Shae Gavin for the Shamrocks going to the penalty box for a Holding penalty with just one second left. The game would go into overtime, but the Wings would start on the Power Play.

As the Overtime period started, it seemed as though the Wings had all of the control. The Shamrocks would get only a couple chances to score, but with just a second left in the overtime period, it would be Zan Spari-Leben to win the game for the Wings. The winning goal would be assisted by Willum Braun and Jibber Kuhl.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 24 of 27 shots and ending the night with a 0.889 SV%.

(Saturday, September 6th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) The Wings seemed to turn their game around from Friday night. Instead of being outshot by the Shamrocks, they outshot them the entire game. Throughout the first period, they made sure to stay hard on the puck, and in their offensive zone. Right away in the first period, just 50 seconds in, Taven James would score for the Wings with assists coming from Jack McDonough and Charlie Burchfield. However, shortly after, the Shamrocks would get on the board when Joe Rice would score and tie up the game. The first period would also see a lot of specialty teams with both teams visiting the penalty box multiple times. There would be a total of 4 penalties for the Wings, and 6 penalties for the Shamrocks. None of which would produce a Power Play goal for either team. The first period would end with a 1-1 score.

The second period would see less penalties, only one coming from the Wings, and none from the Shamrocks, but no additional scoring for either team. The score would remain the same heading into the final period of the night.

The Wings would start the period out strong, and at the 16:58 mark Easton Edwards would add to the scoreboard for the Wings, taking back their lead. This goal would be assisted by Jibber Kuhl, and Zan Spari-Leben. After, Taven James would get his second goal of the night with assists coming from Owen Pitters and Charlie Burchfield. Just a minute later, the Wings would score again when Herman Berggren would add to the scoresheet with an unassisted goal. There would be more penalties during the third period, three from the Wings and two from the Shamrocks. But again, none that produced Power Play goals.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Saturday, and stopped 26 of 27 shots faced, ending the night with a 0.963 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to a home-and-home preseason series against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The Wings will travel to St. Cloud on Friday, September 12th, and will be back in the Odde Ice Center on Saturday, September 13th! Doors open at 5:30 for you to get your tickets at the Lincoln Repair Box Office. Or, get your tickets at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

