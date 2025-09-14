Balanced Effort Powers Hat Tricks to First Win of Season, 5-2 over Johnstown

The Danbury Hat Tricks rode a five-goal, five-scorer performance to their first victory of the 2025-26 season, defeating the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-2 on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. The win earned the Hat Tricks a split of their opening weekend series.

Fast Start in the First

Looking to rebound from Friday's loss, Danbury came out strong with a pair of first-period tallies.

Captain Brendan Boring opened the scoring just 5:20 into the game. After a rebound bounced to him along the half wall, Boring worked the puck behind the net to Peter Freel, then drifted into the slot to finish a return pass over the glove of Johnstown goaltender Leon Chapkis.

With 1:49 remaining in the period, Evan Dantas (who had two points in the game) doubled the lead. Starting the play in his own zone, Dantas followed up a broken rush by Matt Dabrowski, recovered the puck off the end boards, and slipped a sharp-angle shot past Chapkis for a 2-0 advantage.

The Tomahawks responded just eight seconds later when Jack Genovese forced a turnover at the Danbury blue line and walked in all alone and beat Tricks netminder Jon Dukaric to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Second-Period Push

The Hat Tricks quickly restored their two-goal cushion. Just 2:06 into the middle frame, Austin Michaud capitalized on his own rebound, jamming the puck home after a strong rush up the wing to make it 3-1.

Midway through the period, Matt Shpungin extended the lead to 4-1 by redirecting a Josh Williams point shot past Chapkis for Shpungin's first of the year.

Johnstown answered less than a minute later when Nick Jarmin beat Dukaric with a low wrist shot long side to trim the Hat Tricks' lead to 4-2.

Closing It Out

Danbury sealed the game in the third on the power play. With 7:15 left, Kai Elkie buried a rebound chance to cap the scoring at 5-2.

Between the Pipes

Dukaric was steady in net for the Hat Tricks, turning aside 33 of 35 shots. At the other end, Chapkis stopped 23 of 28. Click HERE for the complete box score.

What's Next

The Hat Tricks return home next weekend for a two-game set against the Rochester Jr. Americans before heading to Minnesota for the league's annual showcase in Blaine.







