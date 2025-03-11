Titans Topple Maine Nordiques in Saturday Night Rematch

March 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After their loss to the Maine Nordiques last night, the New Jersey Titans came back with a 3-1 victory to end the doubleheader weekend.

Saturday night wrapped up the season series between Maine and New Jersey. Looking to recover from yesterday's loss, this game was crucial for the Titans as they continue to prepare for the postseason. Sitting directly below the Nordiques in the North American Hockey League's East division, New Jersey is still on track to clinch a spot in playoffs for their ninth consecutive season.

The first period started off hot, with Saxen Robertson dropping the gloves eleven seconds into the game. Various other scuffles were had throughout the first, resulting in a handful of penalties on both teams. However, despite the aggression shown throughout the period, neither team scored by the end of the first.

With 12:54 remaining in the second period, the Nordiques put up the first goal of the night to make the score 0-1, eerily reminiscent of the previous game. The chippiness of the game continued through the end of the frame, with Ryan Novo picking up a double minor roughing, while Head Coach George Haviland was ejected. New Jersey would need to begin the third period on the penalty kill.

Held scoreless through the first five periods of the weekend, Ryan Friedman broke the puck out of the Titans' zone and sprung Lucas Marshall on a short handed breakaway for the future Colby College Mule's 3rd goal of the season 1:16 into the final regulation period. Nikita Meshcheryakov picked up the other assist. Just over seven minutes later, forward Alex Papaspyropoulos scored went five hole to give New Jersey their first lead of the game. Owen Leahy and Jack Hillier picked up the helpers on Papaspyropoulos's team leading 24th goal of the season. James Taylor added the insurance marker with 1:24 remaining to give the Titans a hard fought weekend split, winning 3-1.

Coming off this victory, New Jersey will continue to prepare as their regular season comes to an end, now holding a record of 27-17-6. With 60 points, they trail third place Maine by six, with two games in hand. The Titans' will hit the road and head to Western New York for the second and final time this season for a pair of games on March 14th and 15th, against the Rochester Jr Americans. Rochester currently sits first in the NAHL East division with a record of 33-9-8. Both games can be seen live on nahltv.com, and Titans fans are encouraged to select the "away" option.

