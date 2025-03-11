Titans Fall to Maine Nordiques in Friday Night Showdown

March 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







With a house full of unconditionally supportive fans, the New Jersey Titans took an upsetting loss at home against the Maine Nordiques on March 7, 2025.

Friday kicked off the Titans and Nordiques doubleheader weekend, with the two teams set to face each other again on Saturday. In front of the raucous crowd, the stakes were higher than usualt for the Titans leading up to this game. The team had faced the Nordiques four times this season, falling to the Nordiques three out of four times. Additionally, the Titans looked to keep their five game win streak alive after their victories against the Danbury Hat Tricks two weeks ago, while also in position to clinch a playoff spot with a victory and a Philadelphia loss.

The Nordiques have already clinched their playoff spot with a record of 31-17-4 after this game, sitting at third in the North American Hockey League's (NAHL) East division. The Titans currently sit fourth with a current record of 26-17-6, right behind the Nordiques, and look to secure their ninth straight playoff appearance.

Although neither team scored in the first period, that didn't seem to affect the uproar of excitement coming from the Titans' stands. The Middletown Sports Complex was nothing short of packed on Friday, supporting their team for the entirety of the game. These seats were occupied by the young scholars of the Middletown elementary schools. Following the Titans' involvement in the nationwide event, Read Across America, many students turned out to support the hometown team.

Remaining scoreless for the first 5:16 of the second period, the Nordiques broke the ice on a shot that New Jersey goaltender Austin McNicholas made the initial save on, but a dangerous rebound in the slot put the Titans down by one. The Nordiques would hold that advantage over the remainder of the period, taking a 1-0 lead into the second period.

New Jersey continued to trail in the third period. With under two minutes remaining in the third, New Jersey pulled McNicholas in favor of the extra attacker. The gambit failed, and an empty net goal would seal the deal against New Jersey. Not willing to concede the game, again the Titans pulled their goalie, and again the Nordiques added to their advantage, leading to the 3-0 win.

Despite the loss, New Jersey's players were still happy to greet the students they had read to earlier in the week and sign autographs. It's a brief reprieve, as the Titans will be in action again against the Nordiques tomorrow, Saturday, March 8th, against the Nordiques to close out their season series. Tickets are still available for the game.

