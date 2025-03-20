Warriors' Gleb Ushakov Commits to Playing Hockey for DIII Buffalo State

March 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warriors Forward Gleb Ushakov has committed to playing hockey at the next level for the DIII Buffalo State Bengals. Ushakov, originally from Chelyabinsk, Russia, has played hockey in the U.S. for several years now as he has risen through the junior hockey ranks. With stops in Des Moines for the NAPHL, New Jersey for the NA3HL, and even New York for the EHL, Gleb has continued to excel and is more than certainly deserving of this commitment. During his one year in the NAHL, Gleb has played in 51 games and has 8 points. Regardless of numbers, Ushakov has been a constant for the Warriors this year, and has been a pivotal piece to this year's team. Coach Weossner had this to say about Gleb, "He is so deserving of this. He has an unbelievable story and has sacrificed a lot to reach his goal of college hockey in the United States. You always know what you're going to get from Gleb. He's a relentless worker, and is always a team first player. We couldn't be happier for him."

Congratulations, Gleb. We are so excited for you to continue your hockey journey!

