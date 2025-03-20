Weekend Preview Versus New Hampshire

March 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks enter do-or-die mode this weekend, as they prepare for battle against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings for the final home series of the 2024-25 regular season. Danbury leads the season series 2-1-1-0 through two series matchups played in Hooksett, NH in November and December. Danbury has outscored the Mountain Kings 23-22 in those four matchups, scoring a combined 16 goals in their previous series against New Hampshire.

Looking into New Hampshire's squad, they are 2-2-1-0 in their last five games played. Taking away wins from Philadelphia on March 6, and Maine on March 14 in a 6-5 overtime win. New Hampshire has been steady in the sixth place spot in the east, seemingly pulling away anytime a team got close to their spot. In their two wins, Jack MacDonald and Jaden Davis both had multi-goal games, scoring two apiece in those respective wins. New Hampshire's leading scorer Oli Genest (68 points) scored six points in five games, grabbing one goal and four assists in their overtime win over the Nordiques. Mountain Kings goaltender Sam Scopa would get three starts in this span, getting pulled on night two against Johnstown after allowing five goals on 14 shots, leading to Sam Caulfield finishing said contest in relief of Scopa, as Caulfield would save all 12 shots faced in the 5-3 loss. Caufield only grabbed two starts, which included a 3-1 loss to Johnstown on night of that series and a 3-2 win over Philadelphia in regulation.

As for Danbury's squad, the Hat Tricks had a rough final go-round against Johnstown. The Tomahawks would sweep the weekend series, outscoring Danbury 6-2. The only two goals were scored on Friday night and came from Brendan Boring on the power play, followed by a Niko Tournas spinorama style goal. Both games would be hard fought for the Hat Tricks, but putting pucks past Johnstown goaltender Nick Avakyan was not a simple task. The Gelndale, CA native stopped all 43 shots the Hat Tricks sent his way, for his first NAHL shutout. Danbury now needs to win out the rest of the season, along with needing New Hampshire and Philadelphia to lose out in order to take a spot in the 2025 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

You can catch all the action here at the Danbury Ice Arena for just $10! If you cannot make it, you can stream the games live on NATV starting on Friday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.