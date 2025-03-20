Weekend Preview 3/21-3/22

March 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves head to El Paso, Texas for the final road trip of the regular season to take on the Rhinos. The Ice Wolves are riding an eight-game point streak heading into this weekend with eyes on clinching the postseason. The Ice Wolves need one point or an Odessa Jackalope loss at any point the rest of the way. The Rhinos are currently sitting five points behind the Ice Wolves for fourth place in the South Division and are on a four-game win streak. Ethan Hull has taken back the team lead in points with 40 and is tied for the lead in assists with Toivo Laaksonen at 27. Andy Earl is the Ice Wolves only 20 goal scorer and leads the team with 23. For the Rhinos, Andrew DellaDonna leads the team with 35 points and is tied for the team lead in goals with Beckett Hinchsliff at 18. Kyle Arias leads the Rhinos in assists with 21. Both games start at 7:00PM MT and will be available by selecting away audio on NATV.

