Ice Wolves Top Corpus Christi

March 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Corpus Christi IceRays 7-4 Wednesday night, March 19. Stepan Kuznetsov would open the scoring 11:57 into the first period. Johnny Johannson would respond 2:22 later to tie it up. Jake Kasay would add another one 2:34 later for a 2-1 lead after the first period. The Ice Wolves would open the third period with three straight goals from Sean Gibbons, Ethan Hull, and Francois De Villiers to open the game up 5-1. The Ice Rays would get the final two goals of the period from Pierson Sobush and Stepan Kuznetzov to cut the lead 5-3. Ethan Hull would get his second of the game shorthanded for the 6-3 lead. Michael Valdez would get one back but the comeback would fall short and Johnny Johannson would add an empty net for the 7-4 victory.

