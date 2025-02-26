NAHL's Rochester Jr. Americans Become Second Team Nationwide to Clinch Playoff Berth, Gearing up for Whiteout Night & Electric Home Stretch

February 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Rochester Jr. Americans News Release







FAIRPORT, NY - The Rochester Jr. Americans clinched a playoff spot with a thrilling comeback, erasing a 5-0 first-period deficit to win in overtime. They now focus to securing the No. 1 seed in the East Division. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere at the Rochester Ice Center during the final home stretch, featuring Whiteout Night (March 15) and RIT Pep Band & Teacher Appreciation Night (March 22).

Saturday March 15th : White Out Night

Saturday March 22nd : Teachers Appreciation Night + RIT Pep band

On Saturday night, the Jr. Americans will host Teachers Appreciation Night, a game centered around honoring the dedicated educators who invest their lives into shaping future generations. Fans can show their support for both the Jr. Americans and local teachers in a night of celebration and community.

RIT Pep Band

For the first time in Jr. Americans history, the team will be joined by the RIT Pep Band, known for their high energy and passionate performances. With around 75 members, the band will create an electric atmosphere from the bleachers, bringing a level of excitement unlike anything seen at the Rochester Ice Center before. It will be a loud, dynamic environment, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

Jr. Americans Success on Home Ice

In first two seasons, the Jr. Americans boast an impressive home record of 35-10-9, showcasing their dominance in defending their ice. The energy from their passionate fans and the atmosphere of the Rochester Ice Center have proven to be key factors in the team's success. The Jr. Americans are committed to giving their fans an unforgettable experience, ensuring that each home game delivers the excitement and intensity fans come to see.

Media Coverage Encouraged

The Jr. Americans welcome media coverage of the weekend's events. All members of the media will be granted free admission to document the games.

Join us for a weekend of hockey, community support, and an amazing experience. The Rochester Jr. Americans extend an invitation to all, inviting you to witness the games at the Rochester Ice Center.

Game 1: Saturday, Mar. 15 at 6:30pm

Game 2: Saturday, Mar. 22 at 6:30pm

Where: Rochester Ice Center - 80 Lyndon Rd. Fairport, NY

Follow @JrAmerksNAHL for updates surrounding the team.

