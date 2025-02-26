Time for North Iowa Week

St. Cloud will wrap up their regular season series against North Iowa this week with three in a row against the Bulls. After an early season split of a home and home the Norsemen have rattled off three straight against the Bulls outscoring them 13-4 in the process. Beck Liden has posted a .954 save % in securing those three victories including a 39 save shutout just over 10 days ago. Mason Lebel and Tyler Wishart each had six points against the Bulls in that span with Sam Crane, Kyle Miller and Hudson Blue right behind them with five. St. Cloud (23-17-1-3 - 50 pts) will look to extend their slim lead over Aberdeen (24-19-1-0 - 49 pts) with a trip to the Odde Ice Center on the horizon. Puck drops at 7:10 Wednesday and Saturday night in Mason City. Watch all the action online at NAHLTV.com. Friday night is Sta Fit night at the MAC. The first 150 through the door will receive a free 3-day pass. Puck drop is 7 pm with doors opening at six. Tickets are available at the door or click the ticket tab on the Norsemen home page.

