Rage Report: We're Back

February 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

We're BACK for a home weekend between your Anchorage Wolverines and in-state rival the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The two hold a 3-3 record on the season and sit neck-and-neck on the leaderboard, both teams fighting for second place.

The Ice Dogs currently hold second position, surpassing the Wolverines with a mere two points.

The Wolverines could slide into second place in the Midwest Division with a sweep this weekend.

