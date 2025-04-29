Tauros Eliminated

April 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Tauros' and Bruins' round one series in the Robertson Cup Playoffs shifted back to Austin Minnesota for a winner-take-all game five affair on Monday night with a trip to round two of the postseason on the line.

Entering the Monday night contest, both teams netted an even nine goals each through the first four games of the opening round series.

After winning games one and two in Austin, the Tauros were looking to improve on a combined 5-1 record inside Riverside Arena in the 2024-25 campaign.

The first period opened with a scoring surge for the Bruins which was jumpstarted by Luc Malkhassian just over six minutes in off a feed from Ludvig Mellgren and Ashton Bynum to give the Bruins an early advantage.

The Bruins would double that lead just over three minutes later as Luc Malkhassian found nylon for the second time of the night off a turnover in the Tauros defensive zone. Malkhassian fired one past Tauros' netminder Lukas Swedin's blocker to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the opening stanza, Gavin Hruza would find the Bruins' third goal of the period which came off a rush into the offensive zone from the right wing, as he threw one in glove-side for his second marker of the playoffs.

After the opening period, the Bruins controlled shots-on-net, 15-10. The only power-play of the period would come in favor of the Bruins which was successfully fended off by the Tauros' penalty kill unit early in the period.

Just 2:29 into the second period it was Jackson Rilei finding twine for the first time in this postseason off an assist from Luc Malkhassian making it 4-0 in favor of the Bruins.

A physical pace would ensue for the remainder of the middle frame as the Tauros would outshoot the Bruins 13-12 in the second period. The score would remain 4-0 through 40 minutes of play as the horn sounded to signal the end of the period.

The Bruins would add an empty netter in the third period off the stick of Evan Malkhassian.

Adam Mahler would pot a late goal to add to an already historic season by the Tauro defenseman as he found the back of the net for the 16th time this year.

The final horn would sound inside Riverside Arena as the Bruins advanced to the next round with a 5-1 victory over the Tauros in the Monday night contest. Shot totals would end in favor of the Bruins 36-34.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.