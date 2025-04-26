Minot Downed in Game Three

April 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Game 3 of the Robertson Cup Playoffs opening-round series between the Minot Minotauros and the Austin Bruins shifted to the Magic City on Friday evening, with the Tauros holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Minot jumped out to an early lead just 2:57 into the opening frame, as Billy Batten buried a rebound for his second goal of the postseason off a shot from Jack O'Hanisian near the top of the circles. Jesse Juhola earned the secondary assist on the play.

Despite coming up empty on three power-play opportunities in the first period, the Tauros carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Starting goaltender Lukas Swedin stood tall, turning aside all 11 Bruins shots in the frame.

In the second, the Bruins tied the game at 1-1 with 14:27 remaining in the period. EJ Paddington capitalized on a rebound to notch his first postseason goal, with Luc Malkhassian picking up the lone assist.

Just under a minute later, John Hirschfeld gave Austin a 2-1 lead, with Augustus Elbert and Evan Malkhassian providing the assists.

Austin added another before the period ended, as Evan Malkhassian tallied his first goal of the series, assisted by Elbert and Nathan Williams. Through 40 minutes, Minot trailed 3-1 on the scoreboard and was outshot 21-14.

The Tauros' struggles on the power play continued in the third, as they went 0/2 with the man advantage. Minot remains scoreless on the power play in the series, now 0/14.

Despite a strong push in the final period, Minot could not close the gap, falling 3-1 in Game 3.

Swedin was credited with the loss, but he's been sensational throughout the series, allowing just five goals on 114 shots.

Minot now leads the series 2-1 heading into Saturday night's Game 4, set for 7:35 PM on the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena. If necessary, Game 5 will be played on April 28 at Riverside Arena in Austin, Minnesota, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM.

As always, all Tauros games are broadcast live on NATV, and free live audio is available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages. Tickets for Game 4 are on sale now on the Tauros' online ticketing site.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025

Minot Downed in Game Three - Minot Minotauros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.