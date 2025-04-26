The Anchorage Wolverines Advance to the Midwest Division Championship

April 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines have advanced to the Midwest Division Championship after sweeping the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in three straight games.

Taisetsu Ushio was the playmaker for the Wolverines, recording an assist on two of the three goals, and securing the last goal himself.

Rookie Toby Carlson recorded his first playoff goal on the powerplay, shooting far side putting the puck over the netminder's left shoulder.

Cole Christian put the Wolverines up by two while on the penalty kill, one-timing a pass from Ushio that came in with just over three minutes left in the second frame.

Gage Leonard, an Anchorage local who plays for Fairbanks, put the Ice Dog's first goal on the board in the opening minutes of the final period.

Ushio recorded his third point of the night hitting five hole from the slot with the assist coming from Sam Evert.

The Wolverines have punched their ticket to the Midwest Division Championship game against either the Wisconsin Windigo or the Chippewa Steel.

The Windigo currently hold a 2-1 lead against the Steel on their best-of-five series.

