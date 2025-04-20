The Anchorage Wolverines Go Two-For-Two Against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs

April 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

In a weekend that could have gone either way, the Wolverines have come out victorious in the first two playoff games hosted by the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Anchorage Wolverines ended their weekend with a final score of 4-1 with a sold out crowd of 2,242 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

The Ice Dogs opened the scoring at 12:23 in the first, which would then turn out to be their lone goal of the contest.

Duke Gentzler secured two points tonight, with his first point coming in the 15th minute with the equalizing goal.

Early in the second frame Gentzler took another shot, blocked by the netminder allowing Cole Christian to grab the rebound, putting the Wolverines up by one.

Aaron VanWie expanded the Wolverines lead five minutes later, with the rest of the period going scoreless.

The last goal came from Danny Bagnole who bagged an empty netter.

The Wolverines sit 2-0 on the best of five series, one more win would send the team to the second round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Game three between the Wolverines and Ice Dogs will be played at the Sullivan Arena this Friday, April 25th. Purchase your tickets ONLY at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

