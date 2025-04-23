Game Three of Round One of the Robertson Cup Playoffs at the Sully

After last weekend's back-to-back wins against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, the Wolverines have the chance to take round one of the Robertson Cup Playoffs in three games.

This Friday, the two teams face off for the first playoff game in the Sullivan Arena since June of 2014.

Over ten years ago, the Alaska Aces played their final home playoff game against the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Sullivan Arena. After the best of seven series concluded, the Aces brought home their third and final Kelly Cup.

Now, the Wolverines hope to do the same. The team has gotten close to the Robertson Cup before. First, during their inaugural season when they made it all the way to the end; the Wolverines dropped the championship game to the New Jersey Titans. Then, again last year. Making it to the semi-finals but being beat out by the Lone Star Brahmas, who went on to win the cup.

Although much has changed, the Aces and Wolverines shared more than just the arena, we shared Richard Pickens. That is until this past week, when we sadly had to say goodbye to a man who showcased so much love for this community and our sport.

The Anchorage Wolverines are deeply saddened by the loss of Anchorage hockey legend, Richard Pickens. There have been few constants in the ever-changing Sullivan Arena, but if there was ice in the building - you could bet on seeing Richard driving the zamboni.

Richard started at the Sullivan Arena in 1982, before the doors opened to the public the following year. It was a special reunion for many of the Anchorage Wolverines family to have Richard with us at the Sully. From the fans, staff, coaches and owners - everyone has a memory of years past with Richard.

Assistant General Manager Merit Waldrop shares, "I personally remember sitting in the Sully watching Richard driving the zamboni as a child, teen and player during Alaska Aces games and most recently, the Anchorage Wolverines. One of many special memories is that my children (and I have a lot of them ... children and memories) have all got to experience Richard Pickens and his place in the Alaska hockey community. I'll never forget the day that he came up to me with a huge smile and said 'how great is it that I get to see not only you play on this ice but now your son.'"

Wolverines Co-Owner Kari Ellsworth recalls the days of Seawolves and Aces past with Richard. "He was there from the time I was a young fan in the stands, to when I occupied the tunnel right next to him reporting on our beloved teams. Working behind the scenes with Richard, you realize there are many unsung heroes working tirelessly in the background to make these teams go. Richard was the Sullivan Arena's keeper, and we were so lucky to have him reopen the doors by our side this season."

Anchorage will honor Richard's legacy with RP Zamboni stickers on its helmets, and will be offering RP Zamboni patches to all our fans who want to celebrate Richard on their jersey.

