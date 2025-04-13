Wolverines Split Series After Tonight's Tough Loss

April 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines were served a tough loss tonight after a 6-3 was reflected.

Danny Bagnole tied the game at 1-1 before the second period finished.

The Steel scored three through the second, with the Wolverines recording zero.

Andrew Karkoc and Cole Christian both tallied one each in the third.

The Wolverines are guaranteed a home playoff game on April 25th, more information will be released shortly.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.