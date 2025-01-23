Weekend Preview Versus New Jersey

January 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury is hungry for a playoff spot as they head into their home & home versus New Jersey. This will be the first weekend series in which these two teams will face off, as the last two matchups were weekday one-offs. Both teams are also heading into this weekend fresh off of their respective series splits.

Looking at New Jersey, they have only played four games in the new year, which is three games less than what the Hat Tricks have played in 2025 thus far. In those four games, they split with the Northeast Generals and most recently, the Maryland Black Bears. The Titans have been outscored by their opponents in those four contests 14-13, which was kept so close by a shutout win against the Black Bears last Friday. New Jersey also holds the second best power play in the NAHL, with a 22.86% success rate. In the last five games played however, the Titans power play has went 5/25 (20.00% success rate). Currently, Logan Renkowski leads New Jersey in power play goals with nine thus far, and second belonging to Ryan Novo with six power play goals. In our last meeting with the Titans in December, Danbury could not capitalize on the two power play tries they had, which debatably lead to the 3-1 defeat.

As for Danbury, we have a 5-2 record with two games remaining in the month of January, in which the Hat Tricks could set a new record for wins in January. Last weekend ended in a split with Northeast, of which the Hat Tricks clinched the season series against the Generals with their triumphant 7-4 victory on Friday. On the man advantage, Danbury went 1/5 (20.00%) in the series, grabbing the lone power play goal in Saturday's loss. Currently, Danbury power play goals leader is Niko Tournas, who sits with five power play goals. Second is tied between Andrew Gibbons and Kai Elkie who have four apiece since joining the Hat Tricks. Danbury has seemed to have turned a new leaf since that last meeting with New Jersey, as they have went 6-3 since that 3-1 loss. Four of those wins coming in the forms of sweeps versus Northeast (1/3 & 1/4) and Elmira (1/10 & 1/11). Also looking at our playoff needs, we are two points out of sixth place and three points out of fifth. To obtain sixth place, Danbury would need sweep New Jersey, then Johnstown and New Hampshire would have to lose out this weekend. As for obtaining fifth place, the last two events would have to occur with the addition of Northeast losing their next two games.

You can come down to the Danbury Ice Arena for Friday night's action starting at 7:00 p.m. You can also stream both games live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

